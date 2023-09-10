Fans who attended Friday’s clash between Somerset and Prescott were taken on a roller coaster ride of thrills and spills.
When the ride came to its locked and complete stop, it was Somerset that had earned a 44-36 win. The outcome leaves both teams with 1-1 records in the Middle Border Conference, with Prescott now 3-1 overall and Somerset 2-2 overall.
Somerset did not start Friday’s game particularly well, falling behind 21-6 in the middle of the second quarter. The Spartans ended the first half with a 40-yard touchdown run by junior quarterback Kane Donnelly that shaved Prescott’s lead to 21-14.
The Spartans opened the second half with an 80-yard scoring drive. The drive was completed when Jack Krier scored on a 20-yard reverse that was well executed, fooling most of the Prescott defenders. The two-point conversion gave Somerset a 22-21 lead.
Krier struck again moments later, stepping in front of a pass to the sideline and carrying the interception 31 yards for the score that built Somerset’s lead to 30-21.
Somerset coach Joe Hutter said the Spartan defense is constructed so there should be interception opportunities like this available on occasion.
Prescott quickly cut the margin to 30-28 by scoring on a 35-yard pass. Prescott ended the third quarter by taking a 36-30 lead on a 57-yard scoring pass.
After that score, Somerset went on an 83-yard drive. A 37-yard run by Blake Fox got the ball into Prescott territory. The drive ended when Donnelly found Nick Tollackson for a 22-yard touchdown on fourth down that tied the score at 36-36.
Hutter said Tollackson and Krier were among the players who’ve made big steps forward in recent weeks. He said Tollackson moved to inside linebacker this season after playing on the outside last season, saying Tollackson is reading the plays and flowing to the ball much better.
Somerset’s defense played much stronger in the second half, forcing a quick punt on Prescott’s next possession. The Spartans went on a 53-yard drive that ate up most of the final six minutes of the game. Runs by Donnelly and Caymen Gebheim were the heart of that drive. A fourth down catch by Krier got the ball to the Prescott 5 with 2:12 remaining. Seconds later, Donnelly kept the ball on a play where most of the blocking veered to the right. Donnelly bootlegged to the left to reach the goal line. Donnelly hit Jayden Patterson with the two-point conversion to make the lead 44-36 with 1:23 left.
Prescott tried four passes in its next possession but they all sailed incomplete, giving Somerset the coveted win. Prescott is coached by Somerset graduate Jordan Hansen and the two teams run very similar offensive schemes.
Gebheim led Somerset with 122 yards rushing in 21 attempts as Somerset rushed for 289 yards. Donnelly completed 13 of his 21 passes for 181 yards. Tollackson and Dylan Leccia were his main targets with four receptions each. Tollackson led the Spartans with nine tackles.
Somerset returns to action on Friday with a game at Ellsworth. This should be another highly intense game. Ellsworth is coming off its first loss of the season, a 49-0 spanking delivered by Baldwin-Woodville on Friday.
