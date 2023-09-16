Prescott scored on one of its first, and final, possessions in Friday’s game. In between, St. Croix Central dominated the Cardinals on its way to a 42-13 victory.
That moves Central into a tie for second place in the Middle Border Conference standings. The Panthers are 2-1 in the MBC, as are Rice Lake and Somerset, where the Panthers will play this Friday.
Friday’s game at Prescott started looking like an offensive battle. Central opened the game by fumbling the ball away on its first possession. The Panther defense answered with a stop, with Prescott punting the ball to the Central 8-yard line.
Central quickly produced the first score of the game. Central coach John Tackmann said the coaches deduced that Prescott would likely double-team Mason Sullivan, the Panthers’ leading receiver, leaving Nolan Merth with single coverage. Quarterback Kaden Wester fired a pass down the sideline to Merth, who broke free for a 72-yard touchdown.
Prescott had done its scouting too. The Cards showed in their next possession what they wanted to attack in the Panther defense. The hit several longer plays, including an 18-yard touchdown pass that tied the score at 7-7.
Tackmann said that’s when the in-game adjustments began. The Panthers went on a time-consuming 80-yard drive that ate up the final five minutes of the first quarter and first two minutes of the second quarter. Halfback Sam Fischer finished the drive with a two-yard blast, the first of his three scores for the night.
Central’s defense took away what worked for Prescott on its scoring drive, forcing the Cards to turn the ball over on downs at midfield on the Cards’ next possession. Central was stopped on its next possession, but punted deep into Prescott territory. Prescott was forced to punt on its next try and the Panthers’ Brady Jackman deflected the punt, getting the ball at the Prescott 14. From there, the Panthers put the ball in Fischer’s hands on three straight plays. The third resulted in an eight-yard touchdown, putting Central ahead 21-7 with 1:45 left in the opening half.
Central opened the second half with a defensive stop, getting the ball at their own 46 after a Prescott punt. The Panthers drove the 54 yards on a mix of runs by Wester and Fischer. To climax the drive, the Panthers sent Fischer right on what looked to be a sweep. He tossed the ball to the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown pass to Sullivan.
Tackmann said the offensive coaches installed the halfback option pass play during Thursday’s practice. It was part of a big night for Fischer who rushed for 156 yards on 30 carries. He had a 43-yard touchdown catch called back at the end of the first half on a disputed offensive pass interference call.
“He had a great night, he’s a multi-dimensional player,” Tackmann said of Fischer.
Central went on another long march that covered the end of the third quarter and opening minutes of the fourth, with Fischer capping that drive with another eight-yard touchdown.
Central’s final score came with 4:41 left in the game on a 10-yard keeper by Wester. Prescott scored in the final seconds of the game against the Panther reserves.
After giving up the early Prescott touchdown, Central’s defense locked down the Prescott attack. They limited the Prescott passing game to four completions. Tackmann credited linebacker Noah Nusbaum with a strong game. Nusbaum didn’t play a snap during the entire week of practice due to a foot injury.
This wasn’t a flashy win on Central’s part, but more an example of a team asserting its dominance over the long haul.
“To physically wear a team down is a goal and we were able to do that,” Tackmann said.
