The St. Croix Central football team has been a fixture in the WIAA playoffs for 15 years, ever since 2008.
This season’s edition of the Panthers will look to keep the program’s playoff streak alive in the potent Middle Border Conference.
Central coach John Tackmann said the team has taken a different approach to starting the season. He said the focus over the summer and in the preseason practices has been “knowledge of the game.”
He said the goal is “we don’t want them thinking out there. We want it to be instinctive.” The goal was for the players to take what they learned in classroom sessions and have it translate to quick responses on the field. The Panthers have several players who started the past two seasons and Tackmann said that 21 games of starting experience gives them invaluable leadership and knowledge.
The Panthers have a few holes to fill after graduation, primarily at linebacker, where A.J. Holmgren and Simon Herink graduated.
Holmgren’s role as fullback and middle linebacker has been inherited by senior Noah Nusbaum. Nusbaum was an all-region tight end last year, but he’s stepped up to a bigger role this season. He earned the all-region honor after suffering a major knee injury during the previous wrestling season.
“Now he’s back to full strength,” said Tackmann. “He’s been a nice surprise on both sides of the ball. He’s taken to the fullback position quickly and as the mike linebacker.”
Nusbaum joins returning starters halfback Sam Fischer and quarterback Caden Wester in the backfield. Fischer was a big-play back last season, rushing for 732 yards. Wester progressed through the season, finishing with 685 yards passing.
Wester’s top passing target, Mason Sullivan, also returns. Sullivan is also a multi-year starter in the defensive backfield, as is Nolan Merth. Eli Ponath is also a key contributor on defense at will linebacker. He’s started the past two years, as well and he’ll also see time in the offensive backfield.
The Panthers return four-fifths of their defensive front, led by Riley Drinkwine and Brody Peissig. Peissig had a breakout season in 2022 at defensive end. He moves to the interior line this season.
There is excellent distribution on the Central roster. Fifteen seniors lead a roster of 65 players. The Panthers made the playoffs in 2022 despite having a younger roster. Tackmann said he expects the battle for the Middle Border Conference to have many contenders, including the Panthers.
“There are a lot of talented teams coming back. We can be there competing for the playoffs and to be somewhere near the top,” he said.
The Panthers start the season facing a two-hour road trip to play a non-conference game at Spencer-Columbus Friday night, completing the home-and-home series the teams found to fill their schedules last year. Central won that game, 54-21. The Panthers will unveil the upgrades to their new home field on Friday, August 25, in a non-conference game against Elk Mound.
