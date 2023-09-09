It’s unusual that a trainer gets mentioned when coaches talk about someone being the “Most Valuable” for a game, but that was the case in St. Croix Central’s 49-6 homefield win against Osceola on Friday night.
Central trainer Maddie Lake received that amount of recognition after getting senior fullback-linebacker Noah Nusbaum able to play after Nusbaum suffered an accidental major cut to his foot the afternoon before the game.
The Panther coaches didn’t know until game time whether Nusbaum would be able to play. Nusbaum was in a wheelchair all day Friday to keep his weight off the foot.
“Huge credit to our trainer to bandage it up,” said St. Croix Central coach John Tackmann.
Tackmann said the coaches restructured their game plan, figuring they wouldn’t have Nusbaum available. He took the field for the first series, showed that the injury could withstand the impact, and he continued to play until the junior varsity took the field in the second half.
This was a game where Central took immediate control. It started on the opening kickoff when Sam Fischer returned the ball 89 yards to the Osceola nine. On the next play, Fischer sliced through a well-blocked hole for a touchdown and the Panthers had a 7-0 lead 27 seconds into the game.
Tackmann said the Panthers went into the game concerned with Osceola’s speed. The Panthers changed their defense for the game with Nusbaum as the only linebacker, putting extra defensive backs on the field to match up with Osceola’s speed. Osceola drove to the Panthers’ 19 on its first chance with the ball before the Panthers got the stop. Central needed three plays to drive the 81 yards for their second score. On the third play, Fischer broke free down the left sideline, breaking a tackle at the Osceola 30 to go 72 yards for his second touchdown of the game.
On its next possession, Central again drove 81 yards. Wingback Eli Ponath had runs of 17 and 24 yards in the drive. That set up Fischer’s third score, a four-yard blast where he followed the surge of the offensive line into the end zone. That put Central ahead 20-0 with 1:09 left in the first quarter.
Central only needed one play to score on its first possession of the second quarter. Quarterback Kaden Wester found Mason Sullivan on a deep pattern to score from 46 yards away.
Nusbaum got the Panthers rolling on their next possession, starting the drive with runs of 16 and 14 yards. That set up a 20-yard touchdown on an off-tackle run by Jayden Boyce.
Osceola fumbled on the first play of its next possession, with Nusbaum recovering on the Chieftain 48. A 35-yard run by Fischer moved the Panthers near the goal line, with Wester spotting Sullivan for a six-yard score with 1:24 left in the half, setting Central’s lead at 42-0.
The second half moved by quickly on running time. The Panthers only ran three offensive plays in the third quarter. They still added a score when senior Nolan Merth returned an Osceola punt 60 yards for a touchdown. Tackmann said having the edge in big plays on special teams was an objective for the Panthers, after Rice Lake had the edge in big special teams plays the previous week.
The Panthers rushed for 350 yards in the game, averaging 11.7 yards per carry. That was led by Fischer, who rushed for 164 yards on 11 attempts.
Central resumes its schedule on Friday with a game at Prescott. Prescott’s unbeaten season was ended on Friday in a 44-36 loss at Somerset.
