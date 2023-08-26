The unveiling of the new football field at St. Croix Central on Friday could not have gone more smoothly. The Panthers jumped out to a 21-0 first quarter lead against old nemesis Elk Mound and finished with a 42-0 win.
The Panthers finished the preseason with a 2-0 record, outscoring their opponents 112-0 in those games. The competition will get much tougher for the Panthers this Friday when they begin their Middle Border Conference schedule against Rice Lake.
This will be Rice Lake’s final year in the MBC. Another conference reshuffling by the WIAA will move Rice Lake to the Big Rivers Conference, with Altoona scheduled to move into the MBC.
Central coach John Tackmann said the Panthers and Rice Lake run many of the same type of systems, so the teams should be quite familiar with each other.
The win over Elk Mound was a defensive gem, led by the four seniors who make up the Panthers’ front line. Tackmann said the Panthers recorded eight quarterback sacks. With the sacks and tackles for losses, it resulted in Elk Mound having a minus-56 yards rushing in the game.
Shining along the defensive front for the Panthers were Brody Peissig, Riley Drinkwine, Rhett Schweitzer and Brennen Sanders. Tackmann said the move of Peissig from defensive end to the interior has been a key for the defense’s fast start. It allows the coaches to isolate Peissig against the opponent’s weakest blocker, putting Peissig in the best situation to collapse the pocket.
Between the success of the defense and the Panthers’ distinct edge in special team play, the offense was left in great position to score every time it got the ball. The Panthers opened the game with a 64-yard drive. Fullback Noah Nusbaum scored the first touchdown on the new field on a one-yard dive with 8:08 left in the opening quarter.
The Panthers scored again four minutes later when Sam Fischer burst through a hole for a 29-yard scoring scamper. With 1:34 left in the first quarter, Caden Wester scored on a one-yard sneak to put the Panthers ahead 21-0.
Fischer scored again on a seven-yard run three minutes into the second period. The Panthers nearly scored two more touchdowns in the second quarter, but fumbled the ball away on two later possessions.
Central scored on a 48-yard drive midway through the third quarter on a six-yard run by Fischer. Fischer scored his fourth touchdown in the opening moments of the fourth quarter on another play where he bolted through a large hole, this time for a 21-yard score.
Central and Elk Mound used to be bitter rivals when they were both in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference. Central is now in the Middle Border Conference and Elk Mound was moved last year into the Cloverbelt Conference.
Tackmann said he felt everything went quite smoothly in the first experience at the new field. It followed a challenging week of practice. First the team had to work around the heat warnings. On Wednesday they practiced on their practice field under the glow of car headlights because they couldn’t get onto the field because the rubber was being put down for the new track.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to crichardson@orourkemediagroup.com.