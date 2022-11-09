Hudson athletes sign NILs

Hudson softball coach Jim Revoir introduces senior Lacy Lilyquist, second from left, as Lilyquist makes her college commitment to play softball at the University of Minnesota official during a ceremony at the high school on the first day of the early signing period Wednesday, No. 9. Lilyquist was one of four Raider student-athletes who signed National Letters of Intent at the ceremony. At left is Ben Berkhof (baseball; University of North Dakota), while on the right is Lauren Temple (cheerleading; University of Minnesota) and Maddison Reidenbach (gymnastics; Denver University). Submitted photo

