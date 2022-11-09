Hudson softball coach Jim Revoir introduces senior Lacy Lilyquist, second from left, as Lilyquist makes her college commitment to play softball at the University of Minnesota official during a ceremony at the high school on the first day of the early signing period Wednesday, No. 9. Lilyquist was one of four Raider student-athletes who signed National Letters of Intent at the ceremony. At left is Ben Berkhof (baseball; University of North Dakota), while on the right is Lauren Temple (cheerleading; University of Minnesota) and Maddison Reidenbach (gymnastics; Denver University). Submitted photo
Four Hudson student-athletes among early signees
