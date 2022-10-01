Chippewa Falls stunned River Falls in overtime to hand the Wildcats their first loss of the season while Hudson took care of Eau Claire North to move into a first place tie with River Falls and New Richmond earned a 10-point win at Menomonie.
Chippewa Falls 20, River Falls 14
River Falls blocked a Chippewa Falls field goal attempt in overtime, but the ball ended up in the hands of Cardinal placeholder Dawson Goodman, who raced 34 yards into the end zone to give Chippewa a 20-14 win and hand River Falls its first loss of the season.
River Falls led 14-0 at the break thanks to a 2-yard touchdown run by Gavin Kohel and a 5-yard TD run by Jordan Karras, but the Cardinals scored twice in the third quarter to tie the game.
The Wildcat defense came up with a big goal line stand midway through the fourth quarter to keep it a 14-14 game.
Chippewa Falls won the overtime coin toss, and elected to defend first. They forced a fumble on River Falls' first play, setting the stage for the final-play dramatics.
The loss dropped the Wildcats to 6-1 overall, 4-1 and into a first place tie with Hudson in the Big Rivers Conference standings. Chippewa Falls improved to 5-2 overall, 3-2 in BRC play.
Hudson 34, Eau Claire North 7
Hudson scored the first three touchdowns of the game and never looked back in a 34-7 victory at Eau Claire North.
Jake Busson ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more as the Raiders moved into a first place tie with River Falls in the Big Rivers Conference standings.
Busson scored on runs of 10 and 5 yards while throwing an 11-yard touchdown pass to Brooks Bluske and hooking up with Tyler Lessard for a 64-yard score. Ross Yaeger started the scoring with a 23-yard first quarter touchdown run.
New Richmond 17, Menomonie 7
Andrew Trandahl ran for two touchdowns and Trey Cork kicked a 23-yard field goal to give the Tigers a 17-7 victory in Menomonie.
Trandahl scored on runs of 6 and 2 yards while totalling 95 rushing yards on 20 carries. New Richmond controlled time of possession, running 36 offensive plays to Menomonie’s 19.
The Tigers improved to 5-2 overall, 3-2 in Big Rivers Conference play, while Menomonie fell to 2-5 overall, 2-3 in the BRC.
