Big Rivers Conference
Hudson 46, Menomonie 22
New Richmond 48, Superior 8
River Falls 28, Eau Claire Memorial 27
Chippewa Falls 36, Eau Claire North 23
Middle Border Conference
St. Croix Central 42, Prescott 13
Somerset 30, Ellsworth 28
Rice Lake 34, Baldwin-Woodville 28
Amery 14, Osceola 10
