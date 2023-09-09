Big River Conference
Hudson 48, River Falls 26
New Richmond 31, Eau Claire Memorial 7
Menomonie 28, Chippewa Falls 20
Eau Claire North 20, Superior 0
Middle Border Conference
St. Croix Central 49, Osceola 6
Somerset 44, Prescott 36
Baldwin-Woodville 49, Ellsworth 0
Rice Lake 34, Amery 0
