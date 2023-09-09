Friday night scoreboard (Sept. 8)

Big River Conference

Hudson 48, River Falls 26

New Richmond 31, Eau Claire Memorial 7

Menomonie 28, Chippewa Falls 20

Eau Claire North 20, Superior 0

Middle Border Conference

St. Croix Central 49, Osceola 6

Somerset 44, Prescott 36

Baldwin-Woodville 49, Ellsworth 0

Rice Lake 34, Amery 0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to crichardson@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you