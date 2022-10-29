Tyler Lessard

Hudson wide receiver Tyler Lessard beats a pair of Appleton North defenders but the pass is just out of his reach in the second quarter of the Raiders’ 17-0 loss to the Lightning Friday night in Hudson. Bob Burrows / Star-Observer photo

Division 1

Appleton North 17, Hudson 0

Division 2

River Falls 36, Marshfield 21

West De Pere 21, New Richmond 6

Division 4

Ellsworth 28, St. Croix Central 13

