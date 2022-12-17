Boys Basketball
Hudson at Chippewa Falls (ppd)
Eau Claire Memorial 57, River Falls 48
Eau Claire North 68, New Richmond 55
Somerset 77, Ellsworth 49
St. Croix Central 74, Altoona 59
Girls Basketball
Hudson vs Prescott (ppd)
River Falls 47, Baldwin-Woodville 38
Amery 66, New Richmond 63
Boys Hockey
Somerset vs West Salem (ppd)
Girls Hockey
Hudson vs Xavier (ppd)
Western Wisconsin Stars at Superior (ppd)
