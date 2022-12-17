Scoreboard

Boys Basketball

Hudson at Chippewa Falls (ppd)

Eau Claire Memorial 57, River Falls 48

Eau Claire North 68, New Richmond 55

Somerset 77, Ellsworth 49

St. Croix Central 74, Altoona 59

Girls Basketball

Hudson vs Prescott (ppd)

River Falls 47, Baldwin-Woodville 38

Amery 66, New Richmond 63

Boys Hockey

Somerset vs West Salem (ppd)

Girls Hockey

Hudson vs Xavier (ppd)

Western Wisconsin Stars at Superior (ppd)

