Scoreboard

Boys Basketball

Hudson 51, Eau Claire Memorial 49

River Falls 57, New Richmond 51

Durand-Arkansaw 70, St. Croix Central 59

Prescott 88, Somerset 68

Girls Basketball

Hudson 59, Eau Claire Memorial 43

New Richmond 64, River Falls 42

Boys Hockey

Somerset 6, Spooner 0

Girls Hockey

Onalaska 3, Western Wisconsin Stars 1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you