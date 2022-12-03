Boys Basketball
Hudson 51, Eau Claire Memorial 49
River Falls 57, New Richmond 51
Durand-Arkansaw 70, St. Croix Central 59
Prescott 88, Somerset 68
Girls Basketball
Hudson 59, Eau Claire Memorial 43
New Richmond 64, River Falls 42
Boys Hockey
Somerset 6, Spooner 0
Girls Hockey
Onalaska 3, Western Wisconsin Stars 1
