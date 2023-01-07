Scoreboard

Boys Basketball

Hudson 57, Rice Lake 55

River Falls 65, Eau Claire North 34

New Richmond 70, Chippewa Falls 63

St. Croix Central at Amery

Somerset 71, Altoona 43

Girls Basketball

Hudson 53, Rice Lake 47

Eau Claire North 49, River Falls 43

New Richmond 64, Chippewa Falls 49

Amery 63, St. Croix Central 40

Somerset 44, Altoona 41

Girls Hockey

University School of Milwaukee 3, Hudson 0

