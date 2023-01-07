Boys Basketball
Hudson 57, Rice Lake 55
River Falls 65, Eau Claire North 34
New Richmond 70, Chippewa Falls 63
St. Croix Central at Amery
Somerset 71, Altoona 43
Girls Basketball
Hudson 53, Rice Lake 47
Eau Claire North 49, River Falls 43
New Richmond 64, Chippewa Falls 49
Amery 63, St. Croix Central 40
Somerset 44, Altoona 41
Girls Hockey
University School of Milwaukee 3, Hudson 0
