Scoreboard (Sept. 1)

Big Rivers Conference football

New Richmond 28, River Falls 21

Hudson 13, Chippewa Falls 8

Eau Claire North 14, Eau Claire Memorial 7

Menomonie 42, Superior 7

Middle Border Conference football

Rice Lake 38, St. Croix Central 20

Baldwin-Woodville 26, Somerset 20

Ellsworth 36, Amery 20

Prescott 22, Osceola 13

