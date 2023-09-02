Big Rivers Conference football
New Richmond 28, River Falls 21
Hudson 13, Chippewa Falls 8
Eau Claire North 14, Eau Claire Memorial 7
Menomonie 42, Superior 7
Middle Border Conference football
Rice Lake 38, St. Croix Central 20
Baldwin-Woodville 26, Somerset 20
Ellsworth 36, Amery 20
Prescott 22, Osceola 13
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to crichardson@orourkemediagroup.com.