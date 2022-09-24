The Somerset football coaches asked Caymen Gebheim to carry a heavy load in Friday’s game at St. Croix Central.
Gebheim, a 205-pound junior, was up to the task. He carried the ball more than 30 times, scoring three touchdowns, as Somerset shocked St. Croix Central, 26-0, at Hammond.
While Gebheim was the torch bearer, this was definitely a team victory for the Spartans. Somerset’s defense completely scuttled Central’s offensive plans, limiting the Panthers to 83 total yards in the game.
“It’s definitely a nice team win,” said Somerset coach Joe Hutter. “It’s everyone across the board contributing.”
Somerset set the tone for the game on the game’s first possession. The Spartans used a defense that had its front line charging hard upfield. It seemed that Somerset had at least one defender in Central’s backfield every time the Panthers took a snap. Central was forced to punt on the game’s first possession.
Somerset followed with a 62-yard drive that featured three big plays. The first was a 19-yard pass from quarterback Kane Donnelly to receiver Andy Rojas on a crossing pattern. Gebheim followed by gaining 23 yards on a sweep around right end. The Donnelly-Rojas connection produced the touchdown with 7:28 left in the opening quarter. Donnelly lofted a pass toward the left corner of the end zone, where Rojas used his body to screen away a defender as he made the touchdown catch.
The field position battle was a major factor in this game. That was most important at the end of Somerset’s next possession. Somerset junior punter Dylan Leccia launched a booming punt that was downed at the Central 3-yard line. The punt covered 76 yards. Central coach John Tackmann said the Panthers had hoped to come out of that exchange with good field position. Instead, the Panthers had to punt from their own end zone. Rojas fielded the punt and carried it 21 yards to the Central 20.
Somerset drove to the Central 7 before the Panther defense made a stop. The Panthers couldn’t move the ball, punting back to the Spartans, who then went on a 50-yard scoring drive. The key play in the drive was a third down pass from Donnelly to Leccia, whose diving catch completed a 29-yard play. Gebheim’s carries made up most of the rest of the drive. His seventh carry in the drive was a bullish effort to score from one yard out, making the score 14-0.
It was in Central’s next drive, with less than five minutes remaining in the first half, where the Panthers were able to produce their initial first down. It came on an eight-yard blast up the middle by senior fullback A.J. Holmgren. The Panthers drove as far as the Somerset 26 before turning the ball over on downs.
The second half opened under heavy rain and neither offense could make any headway in their opening possessions. Somerset got a break on the first turnover of the game, when Central had a collision in its backfield while making a handoff. Somerset recovered the fumble at the Central 19.
Somerset picked up 13 of those yards on a jet sweep to Rojas. Seconds later, Gebheim blasted through the middle of the Panther defense for a five-yard touchdown run, making the score 20-0 midway through the third quarter.
Central committed another turnover late in the third quarter that set up Somerset’s final score. The Spartans recovered a muffed punt at the Central 31. Moments later, Gebheim charged through a hole in the middle of the Central defense for a 22-yard touchdown.
The completeness of Somerset’s defensive blanketing in this game showed in Central’s offensive statistics. The Panthers finished with 83 total yards. The Panther passing game was completely thwarted, with one completion in 12 pass attempts. Most of Central’s pass patterns were long sideline patterns that took time. Somerset took advantage with three quarterback sacks.
Gebheim did the bulk of Somerset’s offensive damage, gaining 158 yards on more than 30 carries.
Hutter credited his defensive front wall for seizing control of the game with its aggressive play.
“Everybody had a responsibility, whether it was the quarterback, fullback or pitch. Our front five, they played physical and we won the line of scrimmage,” Hutter said.
Tackmann said this loss stings, and not just because it was Central’s Homecoming game.
“That doesn’t define who we are,” Tackmann said. “It’s how we bounce back and play after a loss like that.”
This result leaves Somerset and Central tied in the Middle Border Conference standings at 2-2. Both teams need to win two of their final three games to assure themselves a place in the WIAA tournament field. Somerset will host a Rice Lake team that is also 2-2 after losing 16-8 to Ellsworth on Friday. Rice Lake advanced to the WIAA state championship game last season. Hutter said the Warriors will be steaming after suffering two losses in a row.
Central will be on the road Friday, playing at Amery. The Warriors are coming off their first win of the season, a 36-7 uprising at Prescott.
