Top-seeded Somerset battled back from an eight point second half deficit to defeat No. 2 seed St. Croix Falls, 57-47, in a Division 3 sectional semifinal Thursday night in Amery.
The Spartans (21-6) will now face No. 2 seed West Salem (25-2) Saturday at 1 p.m. in Altoona for the Section 1 title and a berth in next week’s WIAA State Tournament in Green Bay.
Somerset trailed St. Croix Falls by one, 22-21, at the break Thursday night before the Saints opened the second half with a 13-6 run to go up 35-27.
A three-pointer from Lucy Nichols and a basket by Jena Peper cut the Saints lead to 35-32 with just under 11 minutes remaining.
St. Croix Falls was up 43-38 with just under six minutes left before the Spartans held them scoreless through the rest of regulation while coming back to tie the score 43-43 with just over two minutes remaining and taking a 45-43 lead on two free throws by Nichols with 26 seconds left.
St. Croix Falls tied the score with nine seconds remaining and the Spartans had one last shot to win but came up empty before outscoring the Saints 12-2 in overtime to post the 57-42 win.
St. Croix Falls ended the season with a record of 24-3.
