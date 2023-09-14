With one 9-hole mini-meet and the 18-hole conference tournament remaining, Hudson holds a 3.5 point lead over River Falls in the race for the Big Rivers Conference title.
The Wildcats briefly pulled to within two points of the Raiders by winning a mini-meet at Whitetail Golf Course in Colfax Tuesday. But Hudson captured first place Wednesday on the Wildcats’ home course, while River Falls tied for second with New Richmond.
With six mini-meets in the books, Hudson is on top of the conference standings with 46 points and River Falls second with 42.5. New Richmond is third with 32.5. Teams earn points for each mini-meet based on their finish, with the first place team receiving eight points and the eighth place team one point.
Hudson won its fourth mini-meet of the season Wednesday on the front nine at River Falls, led by McKenna Zignego’s first place score of 38. Hailey Goodman and Olivia Grothaus both shot 47 to tie for 11th place and Lily Gies added a 48 to give the Raiders a team total of 180, three strokes better than River Falls and New Richmond.
New Richmond’s Amelia Brinkman tied Chippewa Falls’ Sarah Chaffee for second place, three strokes behind Zignego, with a round of 41, while Emma Eastep took seventh with a 46 and Samantha Halle gave the Tigers’ three players in the top ten by tying for ninth with a 47. Nora Harris rounded out New Richmond’s team score with a 49.
River Falls also had three players in the top ten, with Mahlia McCane finishing fourth with a 43, Nathalie Rotsaert fifth with 44, and Ellie Krueger sixth with 45. Aili Lassi shot a 51 for the Wildcats.
One day earlier the Wildcats edged the Raiders by two strokes to take first at the mini-meet at Whitetail Golf Course in Colfax. River Falls shot a team score of 182 and Hudson was second with 184, while New Richmond was fourth with 191.
Hudson’s Zignego and Chippewa Falls’ Chaffee tied for first place with rounds of 41, while River Falls’ McCane tied for third with a 42. Krueger shot a sixth place score of 44 for the Wildcats and teammate Riley Schmidt and Hudson’s Gies were part of a three-way tie for seventh with 46, while Lassi and Rotsaert each shot 50.
Hudson’s team total was rounded out by Grothaus with a 48 and Addison Steep with a 49, while New Richmond was led by Harris with a fifth place score of 43. Halle shot a 48, Alex Wold had a 49, and Eastep shot a 50 for the Tigers.
Zignego and Chaffee are currently tied for first place in the individual standings with 52 points each, while McCane is third with 49.
The final mini-meet of the season is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Troy Burne in Hudson. The 18-hole BRC Tournament is set for Thursday, Sept. 21, at Mill Run in Eau Claire.
