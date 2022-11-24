The Western Wisconsin Stars struck first, but the St. Croix Valley Fusion had the last word in the first game of the Fusion’s annual Thanksgiving Weekend Tournament Wednesday night, Nov. 23, at the United Civic Center in Baldwin.
St. Croix Valley scored three unanswered goals, including an empty-netter with 25 seconds remaining, to defeat Western Wisconsin in the Big Rivers Conference opener for both teams.
After a scoreless first period, Charlotte Rea poked the puck under Fusion goalie Jasmine Peterson’s glove for a power play goal to give the Stars a 1-0 lead at the 7:24 mark of the second period.
Trinity Mittl tied it up for the Fusion, with assists from Oaklie Holldorf and Kendall Sundby, with 3:14 remaining in the second.
Sundby scored what proved to be the game-winner 1:53 into the third, on the power play, with assists from Kraly Walker and Natalie Rotsaert, before Mittl’s scored her second goal into an empty net with 25 seconds left to make the final 3-1.
The Fusion outshot the Stars 33-13 in the game, with Stars goalie Emaliya Schultz registering 29 saves and Fusion goalie Jasmine Peterson making 12.
