The Hudson girls hockey team defeated one familiar Big Rivers Conference foe Thursday night to earn the right to play another on Tuesday.
The fourth-seeded Raiders beat the Eau Claire Stars for the second time in three meetings this season in Thursday night’s regional final, 3-0, to advance to play the top-seeded St. Croix Valley Fusion Tuesday night in a sectional semifinal at River Falls’ Wildcat Centre. The Raiders and Fusion split their two BRC meetings during the regular season.
Hudson scored a goal in each period in Thursday night’s victory with all three coming from their special teams.
Kaylie Prater scored a first period power play goal and Averie Haider netted a shorthanded goal in the second before Averie Martin capped the scoring with a power play goal in the third. Hudson was 2-for-2 on power play opportunities while ECA was 0-for-3.
Hudson goalie Catt Donna stopped all 13 shots she faced as the Raiders outshot the Stars 25-13.
Tuesday’s rubber match with the Fusion for the right to advance to the sectional final is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Wildcat Centre in River Falls. The winner will face either No. 3 seed Coulee Region or No. 7 Chippewa Falls/Menomonie in the sectional title game Saturday, Feb. 25 in Somerset.
Coulee Region advanced with a 5-0 victory over the sixth-seeded Western Wisconsin Stars Thursday night to end the Stars’ season with a record of 3-19-2.
