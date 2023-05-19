Hudson’s Sam Swavely birdied two of the last three holes to post an even-par 71 and beat William Schlitz by one stroke and earn medalist honors at the Big Rivers Conference Tournament Thursday at Troy Burne.
Eau Claire Memorial wrapped up the BRC title with a first place score of 299 while Hudson finished second with 303. River Falls placed third with 319 and New Richmond was fourth with 321.
Two other Hudson players joined Swavely in the top ten, with Brady Gilbert and Nicholas Logan both shooting 77 to finish as part of a four-way tie for seventh place along with New Richmond’s Will Brinkman.
River Falls had two players in the top ten, with Matthew Marsollek tying for fourth with a score of 75 and Ryan Swanson sixth with a 76.
Oscar Grothaus contributed a round of 78 to Hudson’s team total while Cole Langeness and Carson Kohlrusch each shot 81 and Matthew Unger had an 82 for New Richmond. RIver Falls’ team total was rounded out by Will Benedict with 82 and Aidan Carufel with 86.
Earlier in the week River Falls’ Marsollek finished three strokes clear of the field with a 1-under-par 70 to lead the Wildcats to a first place team finish at the 15-team Hudson Invitational at Troy Burne.
River Falls finished with a team total of 302, two strokes ahead of both Mahtomedi and Simley. Host Hudson was fourth with 309 while New Richmond tied Eau Claire Memorial for fifth with 311.
Hudson’s Swavely, River Falls’ Swanson and New Richmond’s Langeness all finished five strokes behind Marsollek, tied for fourth place, with rounds of 75, while Hudson’s Sam Martins tied for eighth with a 78.
Hudson, River Falls and New Richmond will next compete at the WIAA Division 1 regional tournament Tuesday at Wild Ridge Golf Course in Eau Claire.
Central’s Mueller medalist at MBC Tourney
Nicholas Mueller fired a 73 to earn medalist honors and lead St. Croix Central to a second place team finish at the Middle Border Conference Tournament last Monday, May 15, at Bristol Ridge in Somerset.
The Panthers finished with a team score of 329, 11 strokes behind first place Amery. Somerset, led by Austin Lang’s fifth place score of 80, finished sixth with 362.
Ryan Boeseneilers boosted St. Croix Central’s team score by finishing in a three-way tie for seventh place with a round of 82. Brayden Willman shot 86, and Tanner Davis and Max Waters both shot 88 to round out the Panthers’ team total.
Josh Richard, Blake Freese and Nicholas Tollackson all shot 94 for Somerset.
The Panthers and Spartans competed at a WIAA Division 2 regional Tuesday at Krooked Kreek in Osceola. The top four teams, and top four individuals who are not members of qualifying teams, will move on to sectional play Tuesday, May 30, at Lake Wissota Golf Course in Chippewa Falls.
