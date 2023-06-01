Local golf teams came up short at their respective sectional tournaments on Tuesday, but three individuals will be representing their schools at the WIAA Boys State Golf Tournament this Monday and Tuesday at Black Wolf Run in Kohler.
River Falls’ senior Aidan Carufel qualified at the Division 1 sectional at RiverEdge Golf Course in Marshfield, while St. Croix Central’s Nicholas Mueller and Somerset’s August Lang made it through the Division 2 sectional at Lake Wissota Golf Course in Chippewa Falls.
Carufel finished in a three-way tie for sixth place with a score of 79 to earn the second of three individual qualifying spots for state. Ryan Swanson of River Falls, Oscar Grothaus and Brady Gilbert of Hudson, and Matt Unger of New Richmond, all shot 81 to finish one stroke away from the third and final qualifying spot.
Eau Claire Memorial won the Division 1 sectional team title with a score of 304 and Lakeland Union was second with 322. Hudson placed third with 330 and River Falls was fourth with 335. The top two teams, and the top three individuals who were not members of the top top two teams, advanced to state.
Sam Swavely shot 82 and Nic Logan scored 86 to round out Hudson’s team score, while Matthew Marsollek had an 84, Will Benedict a 91, and Connor O’Malley 92 for River Falls. Carson Kohlrusch of New Richmond, who competed with teammate Unger as individuals at the sectional, finished with an 86.
In the Division 2 sectional at Lake Wissota, Mueller finished in second place, one stroke behind medalist Aaron Mork of Amery, with a 72 to advance to state, while Lang tied for fourth place with a 74 to qualify.
Amery took the team title with a total of 302 while McDonnell Catholic/Regis was second with 306. St. Croix Central was fifth with 331 and Somerset finished 12th with 375.
Ryan Boesneilers shot 81, Tanner Davis scored 86, and Brayden Wilnam had a 92 to round out the Panthers’ team score, while Nick Tollackson shot 85, Blake Freese had a 106, and Josh Richard shot 110 for Somerset.
The WIAA Boys State Golf Tournament will be held Monday and Tuesday, June 5-6, at Blackwolf Run in Kohler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to hcoyle@orourkemediagroup.com.