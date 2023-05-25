River Falls placed second and Hudson took third at the WIAA Division 1 boys golf regional at Wild Ridge in Eau Claire Tuesday to advance to the sectional round, and two New Richmond golfers advanced as individuals, while St. Croix Central and Somerset placed second and fourth, respectively, to move out of the Division 2 regional at Krooked Kreek in Osceola.
Eau Claire Memorial took the Division 1 regional title with a team score of 296, while River Falls was second with 303 and Hudson third with 308. Eau Claire North earned the fourth and final team qualifying spot with 313 while New Richmond was fifth with 321.
River Falls was led by Will Benedict, who shot an even-par 72 to tie for second place individually. Matthew Marsollek tied for fourth with a 73 while Ryan Swanson shot 78 and Connor O’Malley shot 80 to round out the Cats’ team score.
Hudson teammates Oscar Grothaus and Sam Swavely tied for sixth place with scores of 74, and Brady Gilbert shot 79 while Nic Logan and Drake Card each scored 81.
New Richmond’s Matt Unger shot 78 and Carson Kohlrusch shot 80 to each advance as individual qualifiers.
The top four teams and the top three individuals who were not members of one of the top four teams, qualified for the Division 1 sectional scheduled for Tuesday, May 30, at RiverEdge Golf Course in Marshfield.
At the Division 2 regional in Osceola, Somerset’s August Lang earned medalist honors with an ever-par 72 to help the Spartans edge the host team Osceola for the fourth and final team qualifying spot.
Amery won the regional title with a team score of 298 and St. Croix Central was second with 323. Ellsworth finished third with 329 while Somerset was fourth with 334.
Tanner Davis led St. Croix Central with a seventh place score of 76 and Brayden Wilnam was ninth with 77, while Ryan Boesneilers and Nicholas Mueller both shot 85.
Blake Freese contributed a round of 85 to Somerset’s team total and Nick Tollackson shot 86 while Dylan Mtchell had a 91.
The Division 2 sectional is scheduled for Tuesday, May 30, at Lake Wissota Golf Course in Chippewa Falls.
First two teams and top three individuals who are not members of a qualifying team at the Division 1 and Division 2 sectionals will advance to the WIAA State Tournament Monday and Tuesday, June 5-6, at Blackwolf Run in Kohler.
