Hudson Hospital & Clinic and Westfields Hospital & Clinic have added new robotic-assisted surgery solutions to their care offerings. These surgery systems will enhance surgical care, outcomes and options for patients in western Wisconsin.
At Hudson Hospital, a da Vinci surgical system provides a minimally invasive option for a variety of surgeries including gynecological. At Westfields Hospital, the VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution will be used for total knee replacements by TRIA orthopedic surgeons.
The da Vinci surgical system
As Hudson Hospital continues to expand surgery options, the da Vinci surgical system is a natural fit. The system was developed more than 20 years ago and has assisted with more than 10 million surgical procedures worldwide.
Dr. Michael Tiffany is an OB-GYN at Hudson Hospital and the first surgeon using the da Vinci at the site.
“The biggest benefit of the da Vinci system is its non-invasive nature,” he says. “Using the da Vinci allows us to make smaller incisions than if performing traditional surgeries, which typically results in faster recovery time, less pain and reduced scarring.”
The da Vinci also extends the capabilities of a surgeon’s eyes and hands and allows them to view the entire operation in 3DHD, with 10 times greater magnification than the human eye. In addition, the instruments move like a human hand but with a greater range of motion and dexterity. The da Vinci technology can also help reduce fatigue for surgeons.
Although the robot provides great assistance, Tiffany emphasizes one very important point.
“I explain that the robot is just a tool that we use during surgery. The surgeon’s always in control, whether it’s a robot or any other tool that we use, like a scalpel.”
The VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution
Westfields Hospital, in partnership with TRIA, provides a variety of orthopedic care options for patients. The VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution will further enhance care as a highly specialized surgical tool, used specifically for total knee replacements.
During the operation, the robot provides continuous feedback to surgeons to help them make real-time decisions and improve the personalization of the surgery. Also, like the da Vinci, the VELYS improves dexterity and increases visibility for the surgeon. The system is equipped with technologies like an infrared camera and soft-tissue stability graph.
Dr. Nicholas Weiss, TRIA orthopedic surgeon, is optimistic about the benefits he’ll see in his patients’ outcomes with the robot.
“Total knee replacement has always been a good surgery, but there has been room for improvement,” says Weiss. “The robot helps us better replicate each surgery and get great results more consistently. For patients, this means a better feeling and functioning knee.”
Community impacts
Excitement for the robots has been building at the care locations. Hudson Hospital has hosted open house events for colleagues and community members, and Westfields Hospital held a live demo of the VELYS during a recent colleague appreciation week.
That excitement is expected to grow as the technologies mean new opportunities for growth and attracting the best talent to the area.
“They’re a great recruitment tool to bring newer surgeons into our community,” Tiffany says. “For new graduates coming out of a residency program, they’re going to want a facility with these technologies. By drawing new doctors into the community, we can offer even more procedures and more care for our patients.”
Surgery with the robots
At both Hudson Hospital & Clinic and Westfields Hospital & Clinic, surgeons will determine if patients are a candidate for robotic-assisted surgery during the pre-op process.
● Patients can schedule appointments at Hudson Hospital & Clinic by calling 715-531-6000 or visiting healthpartners.com/care/hospitals/hudson.
● Patients can schedule appointments at Westfields Hospital & Clinic by calling715-243-2600 or visiting healthpartners.com/care/hospitals/westfields.
