New Richmond senior goalie Blake Milton was already the Tiger career leader in starts, shutouts and saves heading into last weekend’s WIAA State Hockey Tournament. By the end of the weekend he was also New Richmond’s career leader in wins, the Kirk Daubenspeck Award winner as the state’s top goalie, a first-team all-state selection, and along with the rest of the Tigers– a state champion.
With Saturday’s 5-1 victory over Oregon in the Division 2 state championship game, Milton surpassed 1999 graduate Casey Beauvais as New Richmond’s all-time leader in wins by a goalie. The night before he was honored as the first team goalie on the Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association All-State Team, and received the Wisconsin Prep Hockey Kirk Daubenspeck Award winner as the top goalie in the state. And Saturday he helped hoist the first-ever state championship plaque in New Richmond program history.
So when he stepped on the ice for his first career start as a freshman, did he ever think this would be the result four years later?
“I certainly hoped so,” he said. “But I didn't really know what the future held for me then.”
Milton posted a record of 22-4 with a 1.80 goals against average, .919 save percentage and nine shutouts leading up to the state tournament. He picked up his tenth shutout in a 10-0 win over Menomonie in the state semifinals before allowing just one goal in the Tigers’ title-clinching win over Oregon.
But after the game, he just wanted to talk about his teammates.
“It wasn't always perfect and we had our ups and downs, but at the end of the day we came out on top, and that’s what counts most,” he said. “We were like one big family everyday, always joking around and messing around. And that's the best part about this. Getting to share it together.”
The respect Milton has for his teammates is mutual. After serving as an assistant captain as a junior, Milton was the unanimous selection by his teammates to wear the “C” on his sweater this season. He’s also actively involved in the New Richmond youth hockey program, serving as a volunteer on-ice assistant at multiple levels, and volunteers in the community by helping assist with the annual library fundraiser and Fun Fest community cleanup events. Along with his on-ice accomplishments, that’s why he was one of five finalists for the 2023 WHCA Player of the Year.
Milton said he’s going to see what comes his way as far as opportunities to continue his hockey career, and in the meantime is planning to attend UW-Stout in the fall in pursuit of a manufacturing engineering degree.
One of five graduating seniors– the others being Easton Schmit, Malaki Pethes, Reece Hubmer and Ben Hahn– Milton said he feels like he’s leaving the Tiger program in good hands.
“I’m glad that as seniors we were able to bring this program up to the next level,” he said. “Now the other guys know how to do it. And they’ve got the experience to keep it here.”
