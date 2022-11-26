The Hudson boys hockey team ended last season by beating Madison Edgewood in the Division 1 state championship game. It opened this season by beating the same Crusader team Friday night.
Will Kowalsky and Alex Pottratz provided the scoring, and Aiden Tepper-Engh stopped all 25 shots he faced, as the Raiders shut out the Crusaders 2-0 at Gornick Arena. Hudson defeated Edgewood 6-2 in last year’s Division 1 state title game.
After a scoreless first period that saw the Raiders kill off a pair of penalties and outshoot the Crusaders 9-5, Kowalsky poked in the rebound of a Gannon Blaiser shot on a power play at the 8:10 mark of the second period.
Pottratz added the insurance goal with just over four minutes remaining in the third, assisted by Brecken Meyer, to make the final 2-0.
Madison Edgewood outshot Hudson 25-24 but Tepper-Engh stopped every attempt, including 12 in the third period. It was the first career coaching win for former Raider Charlie Singerhouse.
The two-time defending state champion Raiders will host Verona, the team they defeated in the 2021 state title game, Saturday at 1 p.m.
