The Hudson boys basketball team had to hang on for a three-point victory at Chippewa Falls Thursday night. Saturday’s rematch in Hudson wasn’t as close.
The Raiders jumped out to a 13-0 lead and led 30-17 at the break on their way to beating the Cardinals for the second time in three nights, 55-39.
Ben Healy came up one rebound short of a double-double with 14 points and nine boards and Tyler Lessard scored 12 points while Sam LaBlanc and Ben Berkhof contributed eight points each.
Two nights earlier in Chippewa Falls, the Raiders led by as many as 14 points in the second half before holding off the Cardinals for a 55-52 victory.
Berkhof finished with 14 points, six rebounds, five steals and four assists while Healy added 10 points and four boards. Payton Lawrence hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished with eight points while Lessard scored six.
Hudson will visit Eau Claire Memorial Tuesday night with first place in the Big Rivers Conference on the line. Both teams are 8-1 in conference play.
