Thirteen different Raiders scored at least two points as the Hudson boys basketball team doubled up Menomonie in the first half and cruised to a 70-40 victory over the Mustangs Friday night in Hudson.
The win kept the Raiders perfect in Big Rivers Conference play at 6-0 while improving to 10-2 overall. Hudson led 31-15 at the break before emptying the bench in the second half.
Payton Lawrence and Ben Healy scored 11 points each and Tyler Lessard had eight while Sam Swavely finished with seven. Darren Chukel hit a pair of 3-pointers off the bench for six points and Sam LaBlanc had six while Sam Schwalbach contributed five.
The Raiders have a quick turnaround with a nonconference road game at Marshfield Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
