The fourth-seeded Hudson boys hockey team saw a 3-0 first period lead turn into a tie game at the end of two, but scored the only three goals of the third period to post a 6-3 victory over No. 8 Wisconsin Rapids in a Division 1 sectional semifinal Tuesday night in Hudson.
The victory sends the Raiders to the sectional championship game for the eighth straight season, where they will face third-seeded Superior Friday night in Chippewa Falls for a berth in next week’s WIAA Division 1 State Tournament.
Hudson jumped out to a 3-0 lead Thursday night against Wisconsin Rapids. Alex Pottratz got things going just less than five minutes in, and Brady Gilbert converted a nifty pass from Harry Ross from behind the net just 50 seconds later before Mike Mauer scored a shorthanded goal with 1:58 remaining in the first period.
The Red Raiders converted on their power play just before the end of the period, then scored the only two goals of the second, with another coming on a power play, to make it a 3-3 game after two.
But Oliver Schroeder put the Raiders up for good 3:19 into the third, and Truman Zerse made it a two-goal game at the 9:04 mark, before Pottratz netted his second goal of the game with 1:41 remaining to make the final 6-3.
Hudson goalie Aidan Tepper-Engh finished with 12 saves as the Raiders outshot the Red Raiders 36-15.
Friday’s sectional championship game against Superior is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
