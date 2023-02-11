The Hudson boys basketball team avenged its only Big Rivers Conference loss of the season to New Richmond with a 51-41 victory over the Tigers Friday night in Hudson.
The win kept the Raiders in first place in the Big Rivers Conference at 11-1, one game ahead of second place Eau Claire Memorial with two conference games remaining.
Hudson used a late first half surge to open up a 26-15 lead Friday night before holding on for the 10-point win. The Tigers handed the Raiders their only conference loss, 54-44, Jan. 24 in New Richmond.
Payton Lawrence led Hudson with 17 points, including three 3-pointers, while grabbing five rebounds and making five steals. Ross Yaeger added 11 points and Ben Healy scored seven while Ben Berkhof pulled down nine boards.
Hudson, now 15-5 overall, will host a nonconference game with Mahtomedi (16-3) Tuesday night before returning to BRC play Thursday at Rice Lake (6-6, 13-7). They’ll play Stillwater (12-7) Saturday at 5 p.m. at UW-River Falls’ Page Arena before wrapping up the regular season with a conference game at home against Eau Claire North (2-10, 2-17) Thursday, Feb. 23.
New Richmond (2-10, 5-14) will host a pair of nonconference games against Altoona (6-13) Monday night and Ellsworth (5-15) Tuesday before a conference game at home against Chippewa Falls (7-5, 11-9) Thursday night.
