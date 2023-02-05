It’s always a battle when longtime rivals Hudson and River Falls meet on the basketball court. And Saturday’s second meeting between the teams this season was no exception.
Hudson used a 12-2 run in the first half to open up a 28-18 lead at the break and survived a four-minute scoring drought at the beginning of the second half to hold on for a 45-37 victory over the Wildcats.
The victory gave the Raiders a season sweep of the Cats and kept them in first place in the Big Rivers Conference at 10-1, one game ahead of Eau Claire Memorial. River Falls slipped into a third place tie with Chippewa Falls at 6-5.
Ben Healy led the Raiders with 18 points, and they came at key points in bunches, starting with 10 points during a 12-2 first-half Hudson run that turned an 11-11 tie into a 23-13 Raider lead.
After maintaining their 10-point lead at the break, the Raiders came up empty on their first four possessions of the second half, including turning the ball over three times, while the Wildcats whittled the gap to 28-22. But Healy broke the Raider drought with two straight baskets, including a steal and a layup, to push Hudson’s lead back to 10, 32-22.
River Falls would not go away, however, and went on a 10-3 run of its own to pull to within three, 35-32, on an Eli Johnson free throw with 5:20 remaining. Two more Healy baskets made it a seven point game, 39-32, with four minutes left.
A Hayden Bottolfson 3-pointer with just over two minutes left pulled the Cats to within four, 41-37, but those were the last points of the night for River Falls and the Raiders sealed the eight-point win at the free throw line.
Healy had four steals and two blocked shots to go with his 18 points while Payton Lawrence scored seven points for Hudson.
Johnson led River Falls with 12 points and six rebounds and Bottolfson finished with eight points while Jonah Severson had six points and three steals.
The Raiders shot 56.2 percent from the field (18-of-32) including 14-of-20 from inside the arc. River Falls shot 41.9 percent (13-of-31) while going just 2-of-11 from 3-point range. The two teams also combined for 35 turnovers, with River Falls turning the ball over 20 times and Hudson 15.
The Raiders, now 14-4 overall will visit Minnehaha Academy for a nonconference game Tuesday night before returning to BRC play at home against New Richmond (2-8, 5-11) on Friday. The Tigers handed the Raiders their only conference loss of the season, 54-45, back on Jan. 24.
River Falls is now 13-6 overall and will host Rice Lake (5-6, 12-7) Friday night before a nonconference game at Prescott (16-3) Monday, Feb. 13. The Cardinals are ranked No. 9 in this week’s Wisconsin Sports Network Division 3 Coaches Poll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.