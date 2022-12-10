Hudson’s defense forced 16 River Falls turnovers, and at the other end of the court they made just enough big shots when they needed them, to pull out a 47-37 victory over River Falls in a Big Rivers Conference boys basketball showdown in River Falls Friday night.
Hudson led for most of the game until a Preston Johnson drive gave River Falls a 30-29 lead with 7 minutes, 20 seconds remaining. A Sam Schwalbach free throw for Hudson tied it up 10 seconds later, before a Payton Lawrence 3-pointer gave the Raiders the lead for good, 33-30, with 6:15 left.
Hudson’s lead was five, 43-37, with under a minute remaining when the Wildcats came up empty on back-to-back possessions and the Raiders made four free throws in the final 33 seconds to make the final 47-37.
The Raiders led by as many as six in the first half but Aidan Carufel hit a 3-pointer, the Wildcats’ only three of the game, and Josh Godden scored on a put-back to pull River Falls to within one, 17-16, at the break.
Ben Healy and Ben Berkhof opened the second half with back-to-back 3-pointers for Hudson but River Falls got two free throws and a layup from Eli Johnson to pull within one, 29-28, before Preston Johnson gave the Cats their only lead of the game with 7:20 remaining.
Healy led Hudson with 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists while Berkhof had eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Lawrence contributed seven points in the win and Tyler Lessard had six points, four assists and three steals.
Preston Johnson scored 10 points for River Falls and Eli Johnson had eight points and 11 rebounds while Joey Butz finished with eight points and six rebounds and Jonah Severson pulled down seven boards.
The Wildcats outrebounded the Raiders 35-24, but Hudson made five 3-pointers while shooting 44 percent from the field (17-of-39), while River Falls made just one three while shooting 37 percent (16-of-43). Hudson also had assists on 12 of their 17 made field goals.
The Raiders, now 3-1 overall, 2-0 in the BRC, will visit Hastings Tuesday night while River Falls (2-2, 1-1) travels to St. Paul Central.
Hudson girls take second game of doubleheader
The Hudson girls improved to 6-0 on the season with a 67-44 victory over River Falls in the second game of the Raider-Wildcat doubleheader in River Falls Friday night.
All 10 Raiders who saw action scored points in the win, led by Grace Lewis with 17. Olivia Grothaus finished with 13 and Ella Carstensen scored 11 while Grace Hanson and Ella Wolfe added five points each.
The Raiders return to action Tuesday night at New Richmond while the Wildcats will host Rice Lake.
