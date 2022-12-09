The Hudson boys hockey team couldn’t climb out of a three-goal hole at Eau Claire Memorial Thursday night as the Old Abes handed the Raiders their first loss of the season, 3-2, at Hobbs Ice Arena.
Memorial led 2-0 after one and 3-0 late in the second period before the Raiders got on the board on a goal by Nick Fremling with 30 seconds remaining, assisted by Oliver Schroeder and Alex Pottratz.
Connor Hauser scored with 2:20 remaining in the third period to make it a 3-2 game, but the Raiders couldn’t get the tying goal with an extra skater and the Old Abes held on for the 3-2 win. Schroeder and Arthur Okerlund earned assists on the Hauser goal.
Shots were even at 26 apiece with Hudson goalie Aiden Tepper-Engh finishing with 23 saves.
Next up for the Raiders, now 3-1 overall, 1-1 in the Big Rivers Conference, is a nonconference game against Gentry Academy at TCO Sports Garden in Vadnais Height, Minn. Saturday at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.