The Hudson varsity club lacrosse team accomplished the one goal it set out to achieve this season, by beating Waunakee 19-11 in the Wisconsin Lacrosse Federation state championship game at Sun Prairie Stadium in Sun Prairie Saturday to finish the season undefeated at 23-0.
Brooks Bluske was stellar at defending the nest and was able to move the ball downfield with agility. Attackmen Will McDonald and Seth Heath both scored four points. Davis Miller, Roux Paradowski, Oliver Rivera, and Cress Motte added to the scoreboard for Hudson. Sam Dickman, Liam Getschel, and Cooper Fallon defended with fierceness and Spencer Krueger and Oran Lautenbach dominated on faceoffs and scored two each
McDonald scored four goals in the win, including completing his hat trick with nine seconds left in the first half to extend Hudson’s lead to 9-2.
The Raiders scored the first four goals of the second half to move out to a 13-6 advantage in the third quarter, and after Waunakee had pulled to within 13-7, Hudson answered with a pair of goals, including a faceoff goal by Lautenbach to push its lead to 15-7.
Heath and Miller finished off hat tricks for Hudson in the fourth quarter as the Raiders kept padding their lead, eventually extending it to 19-9. Krueger also had a hat trick for Hudson, tallying his third goal in the third quarter.
It was just the second loss of the season for Waunakee, who finished 20-2 with both losses coming against Hudson.
