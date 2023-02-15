Fourth-seeded Hudson cruised past No. 13 seed Wausau East/Merrill United, 12-0 in a Division 1 regional semifinal Tuesday night in Hudson to set up a third meeting with Big Rivers Conference rival Chippewa Falls for the regional title.
Hudson dominated Wausau East/Merrill, outshooting United 77-3 while scoring three goals in the first period, five in the second and four in the third.
Mike Mauer tallied a hat trick for the Raiders and Eli Howard had two goals and two assists, while Alex Pottratz and Everett Haider scored two goals each. Willy Fischer, Carson Strapon and Caden Hemphill each had a goal and two assists.
Fifth-seeded Chippewa Falls also had no problem with No. 12 Ashland in a 10-0 victory in their regional semifinal to advance to face Hudson in the regional final Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in Hudson. The Raiders won both meetings with the Cardinals during the regular season.
