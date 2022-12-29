The Hudson boys basketball team pushed its winning streak to six straight with a dominating 76-48 nonconference victory over Chisago Lakes Wednesday night in Hudson.
Ross Yaeger scored 12 of his 16 points in the first half to help the Raiders jump out to a 38-15 lead, and Ben Healy had 12 of his 16 points in the second half as the Raiders pulled away to improve to 7-1 on the season.
Sam Schwalbach contributed 14 points in the win, 11 after the break, while Payton Lawrence, Tyler Lessard, Ben Berkhof and Sam LaBlanc scored five points each.
The Raiders will look to stay undefeated in Big Rivers Conference play when they visit New Richmond Tuesday, Jan. 3.
