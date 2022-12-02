Gannon Blaiser’s goal 6 minutes, 24 seconds into overtime lifted the Hudson boys hockey team to a 2-1 victory over Chippewa Falls in the Big Rivers Conference opener for both teams Thursday night in Hudson.
The game-winning goal was assisted by Alex Pottratz and Will Kowalsky and gave the Raiders their third straight victory to start the season.
It was the second point of the game for both Blaiser and Pottratz, who assisted on Hudson’s first goal by Harrison Ross at the 14:09 mark of the opening period. Chippewa Falls tied it with just over three minutes remaining in the second.
The Raiders killed off six Chippewa Falls power plays while going scoreless on three of their own. Raider goalie Aiden Tepper-Engh made 24 saves as Hudson outshot Chippewa Falls 30-25, including 8-3 in overtime.
The Raiders return to action Thursday, Dec. 8, at Eau Claire Memorial.
