The Hudson boys hockey team won its fifth straight game to start the new year with a 3-0 shutout victory over River Falls Tuesday night at Gornick Arena.
The Raiders scored a goal in each period while outshooting the Wildcats 40-8.
Alex Pottratz accounted for the first two goals– at the 11:10 mark of the first period assisted by Will Kowalsky, and at 8:54 of the second with assists from Carson Strapon and Brecken Meyer. Strapon made the final 3-0 with 1:25 remaining in the third, assisted by Pottratz and Harrison Ross.
Owen Prescher earned the shutout in goal for the Raiders while Wildcat goalie Jayden Serene finished with 37 saves.
Hudson, now 9-5 overall, 6-1 in the Big Rivers Conference, will visit Chippewa Falls (12-4, 5-2) Thursday while River Falls (4-10, 0-6) will travel to Eau Claire Memorial (10-5-1, 5-1-0) Thursday.
