The Hudson boys hockey team outshot Menomonie 47-9 Tuesday night at Gornick Arena but it took a pair of third period goals to give the Raiders a 4-2 victory and snap a two-game losing streak.
Hudson was clinging to a 2-1 lead after two periods of play when the Mustangs knotted the score 3 minutes, 27 seconds into the third period.
It took just 31 seconds for the Raiders to regain the lead when Gannon Blaiser scored an unassisted goal, and Connor Hauser scored off an assist from Nick Fremling with just under four minutes remaining to make the final 4-2.
The third-ranked Raiders, now 4-2 overall, 2-1 in the Big Rivers Conference, will host River Falls Thursday night before traveling to Ashwaubenon to face top-ranked Notre Dame Academy on Saturday.
