The Hudson Hockey Association’s ambitious $5.5 million renovation and improvement project for the Hudson Sports and Civic Center is moving closer to completion, and over 100 HHA alumni and local hockey supporters got a sneak peak at what the final product will look like at a tour of the facility hosted by HHA’s Excellence at Every Level Campaign committee last Tuesday.
When completed, the project will provide much needed maintenance and improvements that will provide additional modernized locker rooms, a central single-point entrance, new updated concession stand, and an expanded multi-use community room, among other things.
From the outside visitors can already see the 20,000 square foot addition connecting Gornick Arena and Drewiske Arena, with a central lobby, concession stand and locker rooms with showers and bathrooms on the lower level, and an upper lobby with a community room, catered kitchen and ice viewing.
Linking the rinks with the new addition also allowed for the removal of the temporary locker rooms that were previously part of Drewiske Arena and provide additional seating in the rink, which will now become the main sheet of ice for the Hudson High School boys and girls teams.
Construction on the upgrades began in December, 2022 and continued through a busy and successful hockey season for both the youth and high school programs. The grand opening is scheduled for this October.
Over 14,000 area youth have gone through the HHA program since its inception in 1972, when practices and games were held outside at the Burton Field Rink. In 1980 parents and community members banded together to build Hudson’s first indoor hockey arena, known as “The Bubble,” and in 1986 came together to build the Hudson Sports and Civic Center, also known as Gornick Arena.
Construction of a second sheet of ice next to Gornick Arena, known as Raider Arena, was completed in 2007 and was renamed Karen Drewiske Memorial Arena in 2014.
Since its founding, HHA has produced 46 youth state championship teams, eight high school state championship teams, and had over 20 players advance to college or junior hockey. Several have gone on to play professional hockey, including former high school boys coach Davis Drewiske, who won a Stanley Cup championship with the Los Angeles Kings in 2012.
Many community events also occur at the Hudson Sports and Civic Center, including past Home and Garden Shows and Hudson School District school open skate sessions. With the improvements it is anticipated that HHA revenue will increase approximately 15% annually and local economic impact for the community in excess of $20 million over a 10-year period.
So far, the HHA Excellence at Every Level Campaign has raised $4.2 million towards its $5.5 million goal. To make a donation, or for more information about the campaign, visit hudsonhockey.com or excellenceateverylevel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to hcoyle@orourkemediagroup.com.