New Richmond senior Abbie Ritzer shot an 81 to take first place in the individual standings, but Hudson had four players finish in the top six to edge the Tigers by three strokes and take the team title at the WIAA Division 1 Girls Golf Regional at Mill Run Golf Course in Eau Claire Thursday.
Hudson posted a team score of 361 and New Richmond was second with 364. Chippewa Falls took third with 379 while River Falls finished one stroke ahead of Superior with a 393 to claim the fourth and final qualifying spot for Tuesday’s sectional at Troy Burne.
Ritzer’s 81 was seven strokes better than teammate Kailey Stevens and Hudson’s Olivia Grothaus, who tied for second at 88. Hudson’s Lauren Parker shot 90 to take fourth place and teammate McKenna Zignego shot 91 to place fifth while Raider Mimi Miller scored a 92 to finish in a three-way tie for sixth.
Nora Harris contributed a 97 to New Richmond’s team score while Emma Eastep shot 98.
River Falls was led by Mahlia McCane with a 95 to tie for 11th place. Aili Lassi shot a 96 and Ellie Krueger scored 100, while Ali Latham and Mollie Schmidt each shot 102.
The Division 1 sectional kicks off at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Troy Burne Golf Course in Hudson. The top two teams, and the top three individuals who are not members of qualifying teams, will qualify for the WIAA Girls Golf Tournament Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 10-11, at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison.
