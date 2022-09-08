The Hudson girls tennis team squeezed out a 4-3 victory over New Richmond Tuesday, Sept. 6, to take over sole possession of first place in the Big Rivers Conference regular season standings.
Hudson improved to 4-0 in conference play while New Richmond dropped into a second place tie with Eau Claire Memorial at 3-1. The Raiders defeated the Old Abes 5-2 earlier this season.
Grace Diedrich earned the pivotal point for Hudson in Tuesday’s match against the Tigers by pulling out a three-set victory over Onalie Dennis at No. 2 singles by scores of 3-6, 6-0, 6-3.
The No. 1 doubles match between Hudson’s Grace Lewis and Grace Hanson, and New Richmond’s MhKellan Storie and Bella Baillargeon also went three sets, with Storie and Bailarrgeon pulling out a 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 victory.
Hudson won the other two doubles matches, with Nicole Hoclin and Jenna Simmons beating Ireland Green and Lily Brinkman 6-4, 6-0 at the No. 2 spot, and Maya Youssef and Tara Sanders defeating Gracie Gray and Rylea Davis 6-3, 7-5.
In addition to Diedrich’s three-set win at No. 2 singles, Cally Burgraff defeated Lilly Carlson 7-6 (6), 6-1 at No. 4 singles for Hudson.
New Richmond won the other two singles flights, with Izzy Brinkman defeating Lily Holmberg 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 singles and Ava Olson defeating Halen Vandenbark 6-2, 6-3 at No. 3.
After visiting Rice Lake Tuesday, Sept. 13, Hudson will host Eau Claire North Thursday, Sept. 15 at 4 p.m. at the high school courts.
New Richmond will host Chippewa Falls Tuesday before visiting Rice Lake Thursday. The Tigers will also host a quad with Marshfield, Onalaska and Superior Saturday, Sept. 17, beginning at 10 a.m.
