Hudson boys soccer coach Steve Sollom said every time Hudson and Eau Claire Memorial play each other, it’s going to be a battle. And Thursday night’s Division 1 sectional semifinal at Raider Stadium was no exception.
Top-seeded Hudson overcame an early 2-0 deficit to defeat No. 2 Memorial, 3-2, on a header by Aaron Sparling with just over six minutes remaining to advance to the sectional final for the third year in a row.
The Raiders will face the No. 1 seed on the other side of the bracket– Oshkosh West– Saturday at 4 p.m. in Marshfield for a berth in the state tournament. Hudson takes a record of 15-3-2 into the game while Oshkosh West is 11-3-3.
Thursday night’s match against Eau Claire Memorial couldn’t have started any worse for Hudson, as the Old Abes struck twice in the first 16 minutes to take a 2-0 lead.
“We got off to a really bad start,” Sollom noted. “They had us on our heels.”
The Raiders were able to get one back when Darren Chukel converted a penalty kick at the 24:14 mark. Hudson tied it up just before halftime when Shawn Berger shielded an Old Abe defender off the ball, allowing it to get through to Chukel for the goal.
“Shawn did a nice job of kind of shielding the guy off so it bounced through to Darren and then he finished it,” Sollom said. “Nice technical finish like he does to tie the game.”
Sollom said a turning point in the game came early in the second half, when Berger was taken down hard on a run by the Eau Claire Memorial goalkeeper, resulting in a red card and leaving the Old Abes a man short for the rest of the game.
“Now they're down a guy and they had one less option on top so we could try to force the issue,” he said. “So it just seemed like we'd get one eventually if we didn’t do anything stupid.”
And the Raiders finally did get one when Henry Vandenbark crossed the ball from the right side while on a dead run and Sparling sent a perfect header into the back of the net with 6:36 remaining.
Sollom said he was proud of the way the Raiders responded after falling behind by two goals.
“Keep plugging away and working hard,” he said. “Our theme this year is together. It's on the backs of our shirts. And we want to make sure we end the season playing together. So we hung in there.”
