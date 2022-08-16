Last year didn’t go the way the Hudson football team envisioned, with three straight losses to end the season, including a 28-0 first-round playoff loss to Appleton North, to finish 5-5.
But Raider head coach Adam Kowles said the players who are back want to make sure this year is different, and it’s shown in their work through the offseason and two weeks of preseason practice.
“You get in a couple of close games at the end of last year and it doesn’t go our way, and I think every senior group kind of focuses on the things that didn't go well, and they want to make sure that doesn't happen again,” he said. “That's just the nature of it. If that means we're going to practice a little harder, we're going to get a couple extra reps, we're going to do whatever. They're just saying, we're going to keep working and we're going to correct the things that didn't go great for us last year.”
This year’s Raiders will be without seven All-BRC players from last year due to graduation, including BRC Defensive Player of the Year Evan Tyler. Headlining the list of returners is 2021 All-BRC First Team and honorable mention all-state defensive lineman Will McDonald.
McDonald, who had a number of Division 1 scholarship offers for both football and lacrosse before accepting a preferred walk-on offer from the University of Wisconsin for football last week, is listed on the Wisconsin Sports Network Tim Krumrie Award preseason watch list. The award is given annually to the state’s top senior defensive lineman.
Jack Strong, who made five of his seven field goal attempts last year and 20 of 23 extra points, is also back after earning All-BRC First Team honors a year ago.
That leaves a lot of open spots for the Raiders, but with 131 players out, including 28 seniors and 38 juniors, Kowles said the competition for those spots has made everyone better.
“We’ve got a lot of guys on the O-line that are competing, there's a lot of receivers, there's a lot of guys competing at spots for linebacker,” he said. “So it's really been positive. Because guys are competing against another guy and have to work harder to beat that guy. And they're elevating everybody's game.”
Kowles said the Raiders have been moving players around at different positions at practice to find the right fit, and said he expected to learn a lot more about who will fit where after last Friday’s scrimmage in Onalaska. He said so far, the Raiders are just trying to keep things simple.
“You’ve got to take care of the ball,” he stated. “And I think part of that comes from simplifying a little bit. I think we're a little ahead of where we've been. But I think we're a little simpler right now, in terms of what we're doing. I think early on, the simpler you are, the better just to get a feel for where you are. And then you can add some wrinkles and things like that down the road.
The Raiders will open the 2022 season this Thursday, Aug. 18, on the road at Marshfield before hosting Stevens Point Thursday, Aug. 25. They’ll open BRC play Friday, Sept. 2, at Chippewa Falls.
Raiders 2022 schedule
Aug. 18 Marshfield A
Aug. 25 Stevens Point H
Sept. 2 Chippewa Falls A
Sept. 9 River Falls H
Sept. 16 Menomonie H
Sept. 23 Eau Claire Memorial H
Sept. 30 Eau Claire North A
Oct. 7 Superior A
Oct. 14 New Richmond H
All games 7 p.m.
