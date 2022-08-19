A 17-point second quarter for Hudson erased any momentum Marshfield had gained early in the game and carried the Raiders to a 24-7 victory over the Tigers in the season opener for both teams Thursday night, Aug. 18, in Marshfield.
Hudson trailed 7-0 before scoring the final 24 points, including 17 in the second quarter, to earn the win.
Jack Strong put the Raiders on the board with a 27-yard field goal early in the second quarter before Owen Mackinnon-Hutera capped a Raider drive with a two-yard touchdown to give Hudson the lead for good, 10-7.
Hudson’s defense forced a Tiger fumble that was scooped up and returned by Chase Raven for a touchdown to make it a 17-7 game at the break.
After a scoreless third quarter, Justin Robey broke free for a 20-yard touchdown run and Strong kicked his third extra point, to make the final 24-7.
Quarterback Jake Busson accounted for 206 of Hudson’s 281 yards on offense, carrying the ball 17 times for 108 yards while completing 3-of-5 passes for 98 yards with an interception. Robey contributed 37 yards on 12 carries on the ground while Riley Anderson had two catches for 61 yards.
Will McDonald led the Raider defense with eight tackles, one sack and two tackles for loss while Aiden Tepper-Engh had six tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss. Brady Miller and Reese Thompson had a sack apiece and Tyler Lessard picked off a pass while Raven and Ben Draveling each recovered a fumble.
The Raiders will host Stevens Point in their home opener Thursday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m.
