Hudson’s defense forced four turnovers and kept Eau Claire Memorial off the board until the game was in hand in a 23-8 victory over the Old Abes in their annual homecoming game at Raider Stadium Friday night.
Jack LaBlanc, Ben Healy and Ben Draveling each had an interception and Will McDonald registered 12 tackles, including three sacks, as the Raiders improved to 5-1 overall, 3-1 in Big Rivers Conference play.
After a scoreless first quarter, Jack Strong put the first points of the game on the board with a 28-yard field goal early in the second quarter. LaBlanc ended one Old Abe drive with a pick and Healy killed another with his conference-leading sixth interception of the season before quarterback Jake Busson scored on a 19-yard keeper to give the Raiders a 10-0 halftime lead.
Andrew Caples capped a Raider drive with a four-yard touchdown run early in the third before Draveling came up with the Raiders’ third interception and fourth turnover. Caples went over from one-yard out midway through the fourth quarter to extend Hudson’s lead to 23-0 before the Old Abes scored a late TD and two-point conversion to make the final 23-8.
Sam Dickman contributed eight tackles and a sack to the Raiders’ defensive effort while Caples led Hudson’s offensive attack with 83 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Busson ran for 67 yards and a score in 19 attempts while completing 4-of-10 passes for 26 yards.
Eau Claire Memorial narrowly outgained Hudson, 213-200, but had the four turnovers compared to none for Hudson.
Hudson will visit Eau Claire North this Friday, Sept. 30. The Huskies are coming off a 20-6 victory over Menomonie– their first win over the Mustangs since 1991– and are 2-4 overall, 2-2 in BRC play.
