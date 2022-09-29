The Hudson girls tennis team capped off its perfect Big Rivers Conference dual record by taking six of the seven flights at Tuesday’s conference tournament in Eau Claire to win its first BRC title since 2008.
The title for Hudson snapped Eau Claire Memorial’s 12-season stranglehold on the conference championship. The last team Memorial didn’t win the BRC title was 2008 when Hudson shared it with Eau Claire North.
Raider coach John Dahl said it is quite the accomplishment for the Hudson girls.
“At the beginning of the season the team set a goal to get this done, knowing the last time it was accomplished was 13 years ago and before that was 40 years,” he said. “For the girls to get it done, and in the fashion they did, I couldn’t be happier for the team.”
Hudson positioned itself well for the tournament with an undefeated 7-0 BRC dual meet record. But Dah said going into the tournament he still felt like it was a four-team race between the Raiders, Memorial, New Richmond and Menomonie.
“To win six of the seven flights at the conference tournament was just amazing,” he said. “All 10 girls showed up ready to play, and what a performance.”
Hudson’s individual titles came from Grace Dierdrich at No. 2 singles, Anna Runck at No. 3 singles and Cally Burgraff at No. 4 singles. All three doubles teams swept their flights, with Grace Lewis and Grace Hanson winning at one doubles, Nicole Hoclin and Jenna Simmons at two, and Maya Youssef and Helen Vandenbark at No. 3.
Lily Holmberg reached the final at the No. 1 singles spot before finishing second.
“Every player just played so tough in all three of their matches,” Dahl said. “It was a very exciting day for Raider tennis.”
Next up for the Raiders is the WIAA Division 1 subsectional and sectional in Eau Claire Monday and Wednesday, Oct. 1 and 3.
