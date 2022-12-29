The Hudson girls hockey team fought back from a 3-1 second period deficit to tie the score, only to come up one goal short in a 4-3 loss to Winona Wednesday night at Gornick Arena.
The Raiders trailed 3-1 midway through the second when Averie Martin scored a power play goal with an assist from Kaylie Prater to cut the gap in half.
In the third period it was Prater’s turn on the power play, with Martin assisting, on the tying goal with six minutes remaining. But a Raider penalty with 2:37 left, their seventh of the game, put Winona on the power play and the Winhwaks capitalized with the game winning goal with just under a minute remaining.
Winona finished 2-for-7 on the power play while Hudson was 2-for-3. Prater scored Hudson’s first goal of the game with an assist from Kya Yarrington at the 8:21 mark of the first period to make it a 1-1 game.
Hudson goalie Catt Donna finished with 18 saves as the Raiders outshot the Winhwaks 24-22.
Hudson, now 4-3 overall, returns to action against the Central Wisconsin Storm Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 7 p.m. at Gornick Arena.
