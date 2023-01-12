Hudson girls basketball coach Jess Vadnais was just happy to get out of Somerset with a win Tuesday night.
In a back-and-forth contest between a Division 1 Raider team that had won 10 of its first 12 games, and the Division 3 Spartans, who entered the night on an 8-game winning streak, it was the Raiders who were finally able to take the lead for good with just over two minutes remaining and hold on for a 45-41 victory.
Vadnais said the Spartans gave the Raiders all they could handle.
“They’re a good team,” she said. “They have two nice bigs and some guards that can shoot. And we’ve faced various zones this year but that was a tough one. We tried three, four different things against it. We didn't help ourselves with some of the turnovers and I think that kind of got to us.”
The teams traded leads in the first half before Somerset took a 22-21 lead into the break. The see-saw battle continued in the second half, with Grace Lewis and Grace Hanson hitting back-to-back baskets to put Hudson up by three, 25-22.
The Spartans scored six of the next eight points to take a 28-27 lead on two Jenna Peper free throws, before Lewis sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around a three by Somerset’s Lucy Nichols, and Hanson scored on a layup to give Hudson a four-point lead, 35-31, with 11:28 to play.
Back-to-back baskets by Somerset’s Julia Rybacki, the second following a steal at midcourt, tied the score at 35-35, and following a Katie Grismore free throw for Hudson, Peper hit a short turnaround jumper and Rybacki came up with another steal and layup to put Somerset on top 39-36 with four minutes remaining.
Somerset’s lead was 41-38 with 2:30 left when the Raiders were finally able to get their transition game going, resulting in two quick layups from Ella Carstensen and Olivia Pettey to give Hudson the lead for good, 42-41.
Following a Spartan miss, Hudson slowed things down until Olivia Grothaus converted a 3-point play with a minute remaining, and Lewis came up with a steal at the other end to seal the victory.
Lewis led the Raiders with 16 points and Pettey had six points, eight rebounds and four steals, while Hanson and Carstensen contributed six points each.
Vadnais credited her players with being able to make the necessary adjustments over the course of the game to win.
“I give our girls a lot of credit,” she said. “We had to go to some bigger lineups and there were times we had one guard out there and four six-footers. And that was just the girls being able to adapt.”
Somerset coach Cory Lindenberg said the game showed how far the Spartans have come since losing two of their first three games of the season.
“Hudson's a good team and we came into this game knowing that it was a measuring stick for us,” he said. “I think this is evidence of how much we have improved. That we were able to play our game against a really good Big Rivers team. We didn't have to resort to any weird traps or offensive sets. We just did what we do, and they did what they do, and they got the better of us.”
Hudson, now 11-2 on the season, will look to stay perfect in the BRC when they host Eau Claire North Friday night while Somerset, 9-3 overall, 4-1 in the Middle Border Conference, will host Osceola.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.