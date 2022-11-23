The Hudson girls hockey team crossed the border for its season opener last Tuesday night and dropped a 4-1 decision to North St. Paul/Tartan at Tartan Arena in Oakdale, Minn.
Freshman Juliana Cahoon tallied her first varsity goal to account for the only Raider scoring. Cahoon found the back of the net at the 4:11 mark of the third period, assisted by seniors Kaylie Prater and Bella Buth, to cut North St. Paul/Tartan’s lead to 3-1, but the home team added an empty net goal with under a minute remaining to make the final 4-1.
Freshman goalie Elise Donharl finished with 36 saves in her varsity debut as North St. Paul/Tartan outshot Hudson 40-16.
After opening Big Rivers Conference play against the Eau Claire Area Stars Tuesday night in Eau Claire, the Raiders will host Chippewa Falls/Menomonie in their home opener Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m.
