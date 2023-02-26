Hudson goaltender Catt Donna couldn’t help but keep an eye on the clock.
“I'm like, I need this thing to be done,” she said. “You try not to think about it but those thoughts are definitely there.”
Donna had already stopped two Coulee Region breakaways and stifled two Cyclone power play opportunities in the third period of Saturday’s sectional final in Somerset with the Raiders’ clinging to a 2-1 lead. Now she was just waiting for the clock to hit zeros.
And when it finally did, it was time for the Raiders to celebrate a trip to next week’s WIAA State Tournament in Madison.
“This feels great,” said Donna, who had two meniscus surgeries before the start of the season. “We’ve worked so hard to get here.”
With a regular season record of 10-12, it was safe to say the Raiders were flying under the radar when they began postseason play as the No. 4 seed in their sectional two weeks ago. But they opened the playoffs with a 3-0 shutout victory over Big Rivers Conference rival Eau Claire Area, then beat the top-seeded St. Croix Valley Fusion 2-1 in last Tuesday’s sectional semifinal, before their 2-1 sectional final victory over the No. 3 seeded Cyclones.
After an up and down regular season, Hudson coach Matt Szypura said the Raiders are hitting their stride at the right time.
“I think we finally figured out everyone's role and all bought in,” he said. “Hats off to our leadership group who kind of pulled everyone together and said hey, if we're gonna do this, we're gonna do it the right way.”
One of those leaders was senior Kaylie Prater, who accounted for both Raider goals in Saturday’s win. Prater opened the scoring with 48 seconds remaining in the first period when she skated around the right circle and roofed a shot from between the hash marks. The Raiders dominated play in the first and outshot the Cyclones 12-5.
Prater scored again on a power play, from almost the same spot, to extend Hudson’s lead to 2-0, but the Cyclones stepped up the pressure and got a goal just before the end of the period to make it a 2-1 game after two. Shot after two were 21-15 in favor of the Raiders.
Coulee Region kept pushing in the third period, and Donna stopped a breakaway in the opening minute. The Cyclones came up empty on two power play opportunities and Donna stopped another breakaway late before time finally expired. Donna finished with 23 saves in the victory.
“Catt was our rock this game for sure,” Szypura said. “She really backstopped us big time. And she's been a really big leader kind of inspiration for us all this whole season. She's part of the reason why we're here and everyone kind of rallied around her.”
Donna said the entire mindset of the team changed once the regular season ended.
“Everyone says the playoffs are like a new season, and that's kind of how we took it,” she said. “And I thought it paid off because we've worked our hardest and now we're going to state.”
It’s the sixth state tournament appearance in program history for Hudson and the third in the last five seasons. Hudson won the first two WIAA girls state titles in 2002 and 2003 before returning in 2006, 2019 and 2020.
Szypura said it’s always a goal at Hudson to get to state.
“That's not to say that it's a failure if we don't get to state or win state,” he said. “Every year we want to be able to compete for a state championship. We try to keep it realistic, obviously. But who says you can't reach for the stars, right?”
The WIAA Girls State Hockey Tournament will get underway with semifinals Thursday, March 2, at 4 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. at Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton with the championship game scheduled for Saturday, March 4, at approximately 12:10 p.m.
